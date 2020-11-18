Over 150 School Students in Haryana Test Covid-19 Positive, Authorities Order Closure of Educational Institutions

Over 150 school students from three districts in Haryana have tested positive for coronavirus , prompting authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days, officials said on Wednesday. The condition of the children, all students of classes 9 to 12, was stated to be stable and most of them were under home isolation, they said.

While 91 students from 13 schools in Rewari district have tested positive for COVID-19 , 30 students and 10 teachers of various schools in Jind district too have contracted the infection. Thirty-four students and two teachers from Jhajjar district were also found infected with the virus, the officials said.

Health Department officials said the schools where the students tested positive have been shut for a few days as per government guidelines. The officials said they were keeping a close watch and regularly monitoring the health of the children.

Besides, those who had come into contact with the children and the teachers were also being screened and tested. State Health Minister Anil Vij, in a statement, said the health department teams will conduct checkups of students and staffers of all schools.

He also said that strict action will be taken against the schools which are found not properly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Nineteen of the 35 students of government senior secondary school in Kund village in Rewari district, whose samples were taken a few days ago, had tested positive for the infection, Deputy Commissioner Yashender Singh said on Wednesday.

Later, random sampling was done in 12 other schools of Rewari district and samples of nearly 1,000 students were taken, Singh told.