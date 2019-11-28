English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 1,500 Cases of Child Marriage Reported Between 2013-17: Smriti Irani
In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Irani presented the five-year data according to which the highest number of child marriages was recorded in 2017 at 395 while in 2016 the number of cases received was 326.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: Over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.
In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Irani presented the five year data according to which the highest number of cases was recorded in 2017 at 395 while in 2016 the number of cases received were 326. In 2015, 293 cases were received while in 2014 as many as 280 cases were reported. In 2013, the number of cases received was 222, the data showed.
