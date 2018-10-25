English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 1500 Arrested for Violence Outside Sabarimala Temple to Stop Women Entry
The Sabarimala shrine, which opened for devotees on October 17 after the Supreme Court verdict, had witnessed violent protests for six days as not a single woman was allowed to enter the temple.
The Kerala Police have arrested over 1500 people in the last two days as it launched a massive manhunt to nab protesters who resorted to violence to stop women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple despite the Supreme Court order.
The police had issued lookout notices against 210 people and registered a case against nearly 2,000. Arrests were made in Ernakulam Rural, Tripunithura Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha on Wednesday and Thursday.
The mob had vandalized police vehicles and KSRTC buses, attacked women journalists covering the protests and heckled women devotees of the previously barred age group.
The police said that more arrests would be made soon and asked the public to send information about the culprits.
Thirty men from Kozhikode, who were allegedly members of Hindutva groups, were arrested on Wednesday for organizing protest marches without prior permissions, fanning violence and causing damage to public property, Manorama online reported. Police said the suspects were later released on bail.
The Pathanamthitta district has taken the help of video-screen grabs of last week’s protests to obtain the mugshots of all the miscreants and have made a photo album ‘List of suspects to be identified in various cases relating to the entry of women at Sabarimala’ which has been sent to the Kerala police.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
