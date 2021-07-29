Over 15,000 New Industries Set Up in Seven Years in Telangana: IT Minister Rama Rao

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that State has got over 15,000 new industries in the past seven years. The minister was talking at the inauguration programme of the greenfield project of Premier Energy at E-City in Hyderabad.

Premier Energy, which has set up at a Rs 483 crore project, has said it will increase its investment to Rs 1,200 crore in the next two years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said more than 80 per cent of these industries are already started their operations. He said that the State would launch a Skill Development Center on August 5 and the people of surrounding areas will be provided employment opportunities along with skills.

The Minister also said that the Telangana government is investing heavily in renewable energy such as solar and wind. The State is the second-largest solar producer in the country.

Premier Energies announced that they would be planning to set up solar modules and solar cells with a capacity of 4 gigawatts by 2023.

Welcoming the announcement, the Minister assured that it would provide necessary assistance from the Telangana government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here