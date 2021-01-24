Over 16 Lakh Beneficiaries Inoculated Covid-19 Vaccine Till Now, Says Health Ministry

Over 16 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine shots till Sunday evening, as per provisional reports, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The nationwide vaccination drive which was launched on January 16 has entered its ninth day today.

The ministry said that 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated today till 7.30 pm in five states which are Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494), through 693 sessions, according to provisional reports.

Karnataka has the highest number of vaccinations in the country till now followed by Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. However, some cases of side effects were also reported in the country after the inoculation drive started.

At least three crore healthcare and frontline workers have been given the priority to get the Covid-19 vaccine shots in the Phase 1 of the inoculation drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the vaccination drive with Covishield manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. In the Phase 2, those aged above 50 years will be given the jabs. Prime Minister Modi, Union and State ministers and lawmakers are likely to get the jab in the second turn.

(with inputs from PTI)