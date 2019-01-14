Over 16 Lakh Devotees Flock to Ganga Sagar for Makar Sankranti Today

Nearly 16 lakh devotees from across the country have reached Ganga Sagar totake a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the state government said on Sunday.Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, who is looking after the arrangements for the pilgrims, said thatmore devotees would reach the island over the next two days.Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather to take a dip at the confluence of the RiverGanga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple."Last year, over 20 lakh pilgrims had visited the Ganga Sagar. This year too it will cross that mark and nearly16 lakh people are already here. We have made all arrangements for them so that they can have a memorable outing," Mukherjee told reporters.A thick blanket of security cover has been thrown in and around the famous spot. The state government has deployed a huge contingent of force and also pressed into service 20 drones to keep a tab onsecurity.It has also equipped its officials with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.Over 800 CCTV and 200 balloon cameras have been installed to aid security of the grand fair.The state disaster management department has made arrangements to receive live feed from the mela for effectivemonitoring of the proceedings.Besides, several giant LED screens have been placed at different points through which pilgrims would be updated about the timings and tariff of trains, buses and ferries, tide timings as well as safety precautions."This information will be provided in three languages -- Bengali, Hindi and English -- to facilitate the pilgrims,"a police official said.The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also enhanced surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal for theGangasagar Mela, an official said.