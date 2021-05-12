Over 1,600 Oxygen Concentrators Received Till Date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill Covid-19 patients. Sharma said that out of the total oxygen concentrators that they had received, 740 were received through global expressions of interest (EOIs), 285 through tenders and 645 from various donors.

He said 46 oxygen concentrators and 5,000 N-95 masks have also been received apart from these donated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Out of the total received, 1,230 oxygen concentrators have been supplied to various districts as per requirement. Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) Managing Director Alok Ranjan said the state has started supplying Tocilizumab injections that are used in the treatment of critical coronavirus patients. He said orders have been issued to supply 900 Tocilizumab injections to the firms and 419 shots have been received.

The minister said 150 oxygen cylinders and 125 ventilators were received from the Centre on Tuesday. He informed that a batch of 100 oxygen regulators with humidifier bottles has also been received by RMSCL. He further said a quota of 2.48 lakh Remdesivir injections was set for Rajasthan from April 21 to May 16 by the Centre. As of May, orders for 2,24,100 shots have been issued while 1,24,489 quantities have been obtained and made available to both state and private hospitals.

