Over 1700 Trains to be Back on Track as Railways Looks to Resume Normalcy in Post-Covid Era

In major steps taken towards restoring regular train services in the post-Covid era, Railways to resume normalcy soon, the Ministry said on Friday.

A notification, accessed by CNN News18, said that all normal passenger service trains will resume with strict Covid protocol in place. Reservation will be available only for passengers with a confirmed or a waiting ticket.

“The Ministry of Railways has decided that all the regular Time Tabled Trains which are presently operating as MSPC & HSP train services, included in the working Time Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisation as applicable,” it read.

It added that second class of such trains “shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case.”

Further, on already booked tickets in advance, no difference of fare either to be collected by Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers shall be permitted.

With this announcement, more than 1700 trains will be restored in the next few days. The instructions to resume normal operation has already been issued by the Ministry but due to technical reasons it may take few days.

It was in March 2020 when the nationwide lockdown was announced and train operations were hit. During that period, the Centre ran a number of special trains to evacuate labourers from one part of the country to the other in migrant special trains demanded by individual states.

Nearly 95% of the express trains are back on track and 25% of these trains are still being operated under the “special category".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.