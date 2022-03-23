Over 182 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India: Govt

More than 69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 182 crore on Wednesday, it added.

More than 28 lakh (28,17,612) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night. Over 69 lakh (69,99,528) vaccine doses have so far been administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group, according to the ministry's data.

More than 2.21 crore (2,21,14,924) precaution doses have been given to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 last year.

The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The country began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare workers, the frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. The inoculation of children aged 12-14 started from March 16.

