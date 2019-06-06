Take the pledge to vote

Over 2.38 Lakh Students Register Online in Delhi University for Undergraduate Admissions

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses with the admission process terminating on June 14; The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20 while the fifth cut-off will be out on July 9.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Over 2.38 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's website for admissions in undergraduate courses till Thursday, the varsity said.

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14. The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20, second on June 25 and the third to be released on June 29. The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

Till now, 2,38,741 students have registered and 1,35,030 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 84,937 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 24,125 from other backward classes, 19,349 from scheduled castes, 3,964 from scheduled tribes and 2,655 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

On Thursday, the Delhi University organised its open day session at Maharaja Agrasen College where student asked questions about how they have to procure the EWS certificate. They were told by the officials that an acknowledgment receipt from the government authorities would suffice for now.

From the open days that started on May 31, admission officials have been flooded with queries about how one gets EWS certificate and how the government officials were unaware about it. Delhi government had said that they have notified various SDMs, who have to issue the certificates about the issue.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. ​

