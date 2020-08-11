Over 2.9 Lakh People from Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies Register Under PM-UDAY Scheme: Hardeep Puri

Over 2.9 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi have registered themselves under the PM-UDAY scheme for getting ownership rights of their properties. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that 1,109 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips have been handed over under the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana.

"PM-UDAY Scheme to benefit 50 lakh citizens of 1731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi successfully continues ahead. 1109 Conveyance Deeds & Authorization Slips have been handed over. 2,90,313 people have already registered. Request others to register soon. The mission continues…," Puri tweeted.

According to the ministry, 2,773 field surveys have so far been conducted by agencies in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. In October last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Later, Parliament had passed a bill to grant ownership rights to the residents.