Over 2 Crore Adolescents in 15-18 Years Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: Mandaviya
Over 2 Crore Adolescents in 15-18 Years Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: Mandaviya

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data.

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. “Young India taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19" Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data. According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

first published:February 18, 2022, 17:00 IST