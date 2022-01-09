Over 2 Crore Teens Vaccinated Against Covid-19; 10 States Account for 77% Doses, Madhya Pradesh Tops the Chart

Within less than a week of Covid-19 vaccination drive bring launched for teenagers between 15 and 18, more than 2 crore youngsters have received their first dose, with 10 states accounting for more than 77% of the share. According to Union Health Ministry data, Madhya Pradesh topped the chart.

Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal are responsible for more than 1.57 crore doses out of the total 2.02 crore doses administered to teens in the age group, ministry data analysed by News18 shows.

The data up to Saturday morning showed Madhya Pradesh topping the chart with nearly 20 lakh shots. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (18 lakh), and Gujarat (17.71 lakh).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and said: “Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children."

India started its countrywide vaccination drive against the coronavirus infection in January 2021 in a phased manner. From May 1, vaccination for everyone aged above 18 years was launched. The next phase, for the age group of 15-18 years, was started on January 3, 2022. On the first day, nearly 40 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered to this segment.

Meanwhile, India’s total Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crore as per the data up to 7 am on Saturday. While more than 90% of the adult population in the country has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, over 65% has been fully vaccinated.

In the 18-plus age group, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with 20.88 crore doses, including 13.11 crore first and 7.77 crore fully vaccinated people. It is followed by Maharashtra that has administered 13.68 crore doses in total, including 8.11 crore first dose and 5.56 crore fully vaccinated population, Union Health Ministry data shows.

