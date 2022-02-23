Over 2 Dozen Trains Connecting UP, Bihar Etc. to be Cancelled, Diverted. Check List

Services of more than two dozen trains will be affected owing to development work in Aishbagh station of Lucknow Division in North Eastern Railway, informed Deepak Kumar. the spokesperson. While some of these trains will be cancelled, others will either be short-terminated/originated or diverted.

All these trains operate and connect the major cities of UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka etc.

Cancelled Trains:

Train no. 15070 Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled from 24.02.2022 to 27.02.2022. Meanwhile, train no. 15069 Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express will also remain cancelled from 25.02.2022 to 28.02.2022.

Train no. 11109 Jhansi-Lucknow Junction on 25.02.2022 and 26.02.2022 and train no. 11110 Lucknow Jn.-Jhansi Express on 25.02.2022 and 26.02.2022 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 05380 Kasganj-Lucknow Special on 25.02.2022 and 26.02.2022 and 05379 Lucknow-Kasganj Special commencing on 26.02.2022 and 27.02.2022 will remain cancelled.

Journey Ends/Journey Starts Before Destination

Train no. 12531 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Express from 24.02.2022 to 27.02.2022, and 12532 Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express from 24.02.2022 to 27.02.2022 will terminate its journey at Gomti Nagar.

Train no. the 12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sitapur Express, running on 23.02.2022, will terminate its journey at Lucknow and the 12108 Sitapur-Lucknow Express commuting on 24.02.2022, will start its journey from Lucknow.

Change of Route of Trains-

Train no. 12511 Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express will be diverted via Barasta Malhaur-Lucknow-Manak Nagar on February 24, 25 and 27 and train no. 12512 will run via Barasta Manak Nagar-Lucknow-Malhaur on 23.02.2022.

Train no. 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, on February 25 and 26, will run via Barasta Budhwal-Sitapur-Moradabad-Roza-Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, train no. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special, on February 24 and 25, will run via the Ghaziabad-Roza-Sitapur-Budhwal-Barasta route.

Interruption of train

Train np. 15203 Barauni-Lucknow Express, on 24.02.2022, will be halted for 120 minutes en route.

