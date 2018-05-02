English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 2 Lakh Indian Students in US Varsities, Says Latest Report
India ranks second in number of foreign students studying in the US. China tops the list with 377,070 students.
(Representational Image | PTI)
Washington: As many as 211,703 Indian students are currently studying in various American universities, a latest official report has said.
India ranks second in number of foreign students studying in the US. China tops the list with 377,070 students.
In its latest biannual report on international student trends, 49 percent of the F and M student population in the United States hailed from either China (377,070 students) or India (211,703 students), and interest continues to grow.
Over the reporting period, both China and India saw proportional growth between 1 and 2 percent, with China sending 6,305 more students and India sending 2,356 more students.
It is this level of participation from China and India that makes Asia far and away the most popular continent of origin. In fact, 77 percent of all international students in the US call Asia home, said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) report of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations.
According to the report, despite steady growth from the two most populous nations, there was a slight decrease in the number of Asian students coming to study in the United States over the reporting period.
The sharp decline in the number of students from Saudi Arabia (-9,971), South Korea (-5,488), and Yemen (-396) outweighed the rapid growth in the number of students coming from Pakistan (+448), Burma (+206) and Cambodia (+109).
During the reporting period, the total number of SEVIS records for active F and M students decreased by 0.5 percent, from 1,208,039 in March 2017 to 1,201,829 in March 2018.
The J-1 exchange visitor population increased by four percent from 201,408 in March 2017 to 209,568 in March 2018.
The J-1 visa offers cultural and educational exchange opportunities in the United States through a variety of programs overseen by the US State Department.
