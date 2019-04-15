English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 2 Lakh Seats to be Added in Universities for 10% EWS Quota: Cabinet
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the provisions of reservations in admission for EWS students in Central Educational Institutions.
Representational Image. (PTI)
New Delhi: Over 2 lakh additional seats will be created in 158 Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) across the country to implement 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section, with the Union Cabinet giving a go ahead on Monday, sources said.
According to sources, the HRD Ministry had sought the permission of the Election Commission before moving the proposal in the Cabinet, as the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
"With the approval of the Cabinet, a total of 2,14,766 additional seats will be created. While 1,19,983 additional seats will be created during 2019-20 academic session, 95,783 seats will be added in 2020-21," sources said.
A sanction of Rs 4315.15 crore has been approved for the 158 CEIs for implementation of reservation in admission to students belonging to EWS.
The Rajya Sabha on January 9 approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, with the government terming the landmark move as "slog over sixes".
The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
In pursuance of 103rd Constitutional Amendment and guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to provide for 10 per cent reservations for EWS category, without adversely affecting the proportionate reservations for SC/ST an SEBC and also not reducing the seat availability in General category, the HRD Ministry had issued instructions in January this year to all CEIs to increase the intake of students in all branches of study.
The interim budget for 2019-20 also provided for an increase of 25 per cent of all seats in CEIs.
