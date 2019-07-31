Over 20 Feared Trapped After Roof of Building in Maharashtra's Solapur Collapses

Over 20 people are feared trapped after the roof of a building, which houses Bank of Maharashtra’s Solapur branch, collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Solapur on the Nagar state highway in Karmala village, 150km away from Solapur, and authorities said 10 people had been evacuated.

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapse in the state in which several people have lost their lives. Thirteen people were killed in Mumbai's Dongri on July 17 when a 4-storey building came crashing down.