Over 20 Houses Damaged in Two Fire Incidents in Srinagar: Officials

Over 20 houses suffered extensive damage and property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in two fire incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, officials said here on Thursday.

A fire broke out in one of the houses in a congested locality in the Noor Bagh area of the city in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

They said the fire quickly spread to adjacent houses, they said, adding timely action by fire and emergency services personnel brought the blaze under control. Two fire brigade personnel suffered injuries while fighting the fire, the officials said, adding at least 20 residential houses were damaged in the blaze.

Two houses were damaged in another fire incident in the Rajouri Kadal area of the city late last night, the officials said. The cause of fire in both the incidents is being ascertained, they said.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.