INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 20 Lakh Poor People Without Ration Cards Got Free Food Items Till May 9: Delhi Govt

File photo of people being provided food during the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

File photo of people being provided food during the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

The AAP government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act beneficiaries till May 9, said Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi government has provided free ration to more than 20 lakh poor people who do not have a ration card since the lockdown came into effect, according to officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries till May 9, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted on Monday.

As many as 20.92 lakh people who are not covered under NFSA got free ration till May 9. There are around 30 lakh people in Delhi who do not have ration cards.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading