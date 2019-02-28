English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 20 Pakistani Aircraft Breached Indian Airspace, Forces Ready to Move at Short Notice: Sources
The sources said Pakistan’s claims that its air force did not target Indian military installations during the intrusion were false, adding that the alertness of the armed forces remained at the highest level.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Disputing Pakistan’s version of the aerial confrontation that unfolded on Wednesday morning, sources in the government told News18 that more than 20 Pakistani aircraft had approached the Indian airspace at 9:45am and breached 10km inside. Laser-guided missile were fired at Indian military targets, but missed narrowly, defence ministry sources added.
