Over 200 Detained During Protest Outside UP Bhawan against 'Police Atrocities'
The protesters also demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj recently.
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Over 200 people were detained on Thursday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.
Scores of people from all walks of life had gathered outside the UP Bhawan to protest against the alleged "undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in the state".
The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to nearby police stations, a senior police officer said.
"A total of 213 people detained from outside UP Bhawan for protesting without permission. They were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station and Connaught Place police station," the officer said.
