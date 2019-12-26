Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 200 Detained During Protest Outside UP Bhawan against 'Police Atrocities'

The protesters also demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj recently.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 200 Detained During Protest Outside UP Bhawan against 'Police Atrocities'
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: Over 200 people were detained on Thursday after they staged a demonstration outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.

Scores of people from all walks of life had gathered outside the UP Bhawan to protest against the alleged "undemocratic onslaught on organisations and activists in the state".

The protesters who came from Jamia Nagar, Nangaloi and Seelampur were detained and taken to nearby police stations, a senior police officer said.

"A total of 213 people detained from outside UP Bhawan for protesting without permission. They were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station and Connaught Place police station," the officer said.

The protesters also demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj recently.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram