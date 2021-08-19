CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 200 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' at Religious Event in Assam

Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed prasad' (religious offering) and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said.

At least 200 people were taken ill due to food poisoning after consuming prasad' at a religious function in Hojai district of Assam, officials said on Thursday. Some of the patients have been admitted to hospital in Hojai and Nagaon towns, they said. Over 200 people, including women and children, had consumed prasad' (religious offering) and other eatables at the event in Ward 7 of Lanka town on Tuesday, the officials said. All of them complained of fever and vomiting from Wednesday. "Some people went to Hojai and Nagaon for better treatment in private hospitals. So far, no one has been seriously ill and we are monitoring the situation," an official said.

first published:August 19, 2021, 22:24 IST