Over 200 Passengers Arriving from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat & Rajasthan Tested at Mumbai Airport; None Positive

The Mumbai airport on Thursday said it has tested over 200 passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan since Wednesday as part of the Maharashtra government's order, and none of these passengers was tested positive. The private airport operator also said it has created a dedicated zone for domestic passengers arriving from these places who are required to undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test.

In its revised standard operating procedures on preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state issued on November 23, the state government made it mandatory for all persons entering the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports. "In keeping with the latest edict from Maharashtra, passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding their flight or undertake the test upon arrival at Mumbai," the private airport operator said in a statement.

However, the cockpit and cabin crew of airlines have been exempted from this rule. "Since the implementation of the new directive on November 25, CSMIA has tested over 200 passengers who have arrived from these earmarked regions, of which none have tested positive for COVID-19 ," it said in the statement. The Mumbai airport, in the statement, also said passengers will be directed to the test zone located near the baggage carousel to undertake the test before exiting the airport.

The order stipulated that all domestic passengers traveling from airports in NCR-Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show them to the teams at the arrival airport in Maharashtra.