English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 2,000 Kashmiri Youths Participate in Army Recruitment Rally in J-K's Baramulla
Officials said the youths from northern districts of Jammu and Kashmir turned in large numbers to participate in the Army recruitment rally.
Indian Army recruits stand in formation. (File Photo/Getty)
Loading...
Srinagar: Braving snowfall and rains, over 2,000 Kashmiri youths participated in an Army recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence officials said on Wednesday.
The recruitment rally, conducted at Gantamulla Army Camp on Tuesday, comes just five days after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
Officials said the youths from northern districts of the valley turned in large numbers to participate in the rally.
"Youth of Kashmir turned in large numbers to join the Armed Forces. The recruitment drive is being conducted at Gantamulla, Baramulla. Immense patriotic fervour, an idea of better life and career in Army are great cause for Kashmiri Youth," the Army wrote on its official Twitter handle.
The post was accompanied by a 20-second video showing hundreds of Kashmiri youths wearing 'pheran', a traditional Kashmiri cloak used to beat the cold, waiting for their turn to undergo the physical examination and endurance tests for the recruitment.
The officials said more recruitment rallies are scheduled in Srinagar later this week and next week.
The recruitment rally, conducted at Gantamulla Army Camp on Tuesday, comes just five days after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
Officials said the youths from northern districts of the valley turned in large numbers to participate in the rally.
"Youth of Kashmir turned in large numbers to join the Armed Forces. The recruitment drive is being conducted at Gantamulla, Baramulla. Immense patriotic fervour, an idea of better life and career in Army are great cause for Kashmiri Youth," the Army wrote on its official Twitter handle.
The post was accompanied by a 20-second video showing hundreds of Kashmiri youths wearing 'pheran', a traditional Kashmiri cloak used to beat the cold, waiting for their turn to undergo the physical examination and endurance tests for the recruitment.
The officials said more recruitment rallies are scheduled in Srinagar later this week and next week.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Alia Bhatt on Absence of Mahesh Bhatt in Her Life: I Didn't Miss Him Because I Really Didn't Have Him
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Deets Inside
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results