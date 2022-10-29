Over 2,000 Plants Cover This Cemetery in Barmer, Breathing Life & Telling Tales of Medicine, Religion

A cemetery in the outskirts of Barmer is uniquely known for its trees and plants apart from the graves built within the periphery of the cemetery. Thousands of plans surround the cemetery thanks to an initiative that was launch in 2009.

The cemetery located in the Barmer district headquarters, was surrounded by acacia bushes before the year 2009. Then Sadar Ashraf Ali Khilji of the Muslim Intazamiya Committee launched an initiative to enrich the area.

From then to now, there has been a dramatic change in scenery at the cemetery. The place is now covered by greenery with thousands of plants growing here. The scenery at the cemetery is reportedly enriched with hundreds of plants of Hindu religious belief.

Several trees that have been planted over the years have religious significance. Trees such as Peepal, Tulsi, Rudraksh and Bel leaves have been revered as symbols for the Hindu religion.

For the cemetery located along the India-Pakistan border, the transformation began with 400 medicinal plants in the cemetery in the year 2009, and today more than 2000 plants are breathing life into the cemetery. Khadim Qasim Shah has been working at this graveyard since 1980 and today, 43 years later, he is credited with the success of the flourishing flora in the area.

“I care for their plants like they are my own children. I don’t take the plants for granted as some of them have powerful and significant medicinal properties and I share information about their medicinal values with people who come here,” Qasim Shah said adding that the sole purpose of the initiative was to spread the medicinal importance along with the religious significance of these plants and trees.

According to 71-year-old Qasim Shah, some of the main trees in the cemetery include – The White Oak, Peepal, Vat, Tulsi, Shami, Amla, Banyan, Bell and Neem trees.

Abrar Mohammad of Barmer said people also visit the place to worship these divine trees. “In many texts and Puranas, many trees have been called divine trees, that is why people worship trees even in modern times.” Mohammad said adding that co-existence of all religions is key.

“No corner of this cemetery has been left without the cover of greenery. Thousands of plants are seen swaying near the place where the soil of empathy and compassion is poured on the dead bodies,” Mohammad said.

