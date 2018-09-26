English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 21.08 Crore PAN-Aadhaar Linkages Till Now: Govt Data
As per official figures , a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till Monday. The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Over 21.08 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, a latest data revealed as the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the linkage between the two databases Wednesday.
As per official figures accessed by PTI, a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till Monday. The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said.
"The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has already been extended by the CBDT to March 31 next year, as per an order issued on June 30 this year," a senior official said. As per the latest data, out of the over 41.02 crore PANs issued, an overwhelming number of more than 40.01 crore PANs are held by individuals.
The rest are in the name of companies and other categories of tax payers, the official said, adding the figure reflects that about 50 per cent of the PANs have been linked with Aadhaar till now.
The deadline to link the two databases has been extended five times in the past in view of the apex court order to keep it open till a five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.
That judgement came on Wednesday and the court has upheld the linking of the two databases. The government, sometime back, had made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.
Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity
As per official figures accessed by PTI, a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till Monday. The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said.
"The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has already been extended by the CBDT to March 31 next year, as per an order issued on June 30 this year," a senior official said. As per the latest data, out of the over 41.02 crore PANs issued, an overwhelming number of more than 40.01 crore PANs are held by individuals.
The rest are in the name of companies and other categories of tax payers, the official said, adding the figure reflects that about 50 per cent of the PANs have been linked with Aadhaar till now.
The deadline to link the two databases has been extended five times in the past in view of the apex court order to keep it open till a five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.
That judgement came on Wednesday and the court has upheld the linking of the two databases. The government, sometime back, had made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.
Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
- Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in the U.S. for $5799, India Price Could Start Below Rs 3 Lakh
- Not Just Leaking Kajol's 'Fake' Number, Here are Other Times Ajay Devgn Has 'Pranked' People in Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...