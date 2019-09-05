Take the pledge to vote

Over 22,000 Websites Hacked in India Between April 2017-Jan 2018, Claim Officials

The figures were placed during the two-day conference on cyber forensic organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Over 22,000 Websites Hacked in India Between April 2017-Jan 2018, Claim Officials
Image for representation.
New Delhi: More than 22,000 websites were hacked in India in the 10-month period between April 2017 and January 2018, officials said on Thursday. The figures were placed during the two-day conference on cyber forensic organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here, they said.

Among the cases that were deliberated in threadbare during the conference was the biggest international hack in which the Union Bank of India's SWIFT, a banking messaging for international transactions, was targeted by hackers who siphoned off USD 171 million dollars using it, the officials said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh also addressed the conference.

