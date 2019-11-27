Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 2,300 Women RPF Personnel Deployed in Railways: Govt Informs Parliament

In addition to the GRP staff, lady RPF personnel are also deployed for escorting trains as 'Rakshak Dal' according to availability to ensure adequate security to female passengers.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Over 2,300 Women RPF Personnel Deployed in Railways: Govt Informs Parliament
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: More than 2,300 women RPF personnel are deployed in the railways, the ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that in addition to the existing strength of women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 4,078 female constables and 298 sub-inspectors have been recruited and empanelled, who have started their training.

Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the responsibility of the state governments, which they discharge through Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police, he said.

"However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers," Goyal said.

In addition to the GRP staff, lady RPF personnel are also deployed for escorting trains as 'Rakshak Dal' according to availability to ensure adequate security to female passengers.

On an average, 344 women RPF police personnel are deployed as 'Rakshak Dal' in 150 running trains for escorting duty on daily basis, he said. PTI ASG

