Over 2,400 Students Dropped Out of IITs in Last Two Years, 47.5% are SC, ST and OBC: HRD Ministry

More than 2,400 students have dropped out from the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) in the past two years, reveals data provided by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to the Rajya Sabha. Out of these, 371 were from the Scheduled Caste (SC), 199 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 601 from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Among the 23 IITs across the country, about 57% of the dropouts were from IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur, the data tabled on July 25 stated.

The IIT Delhi recorded 782 dropouts and Kharagpur 622. The numbers recorded from other IITs like Kanpur, Bombay and Madras was far less. While 263 students dropped out of the IIT Bombay, 190 dropped out of the IIT Kanpur and only 128 from IIT Madras.

In its response to the question asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh V. Vijayasai Reddy, the MHRD said steep number of dropouts could be attributed to “shifting to the other colleges/ institutions, personal reasons, medical reasons, placement during PG courses and pursuing higher education abroad”.

“The dropout in the undergraduate programmes is attributed to withdrawal due to wrong choices filled, poor academic performance, personal and medical reasons,” the MHRD said, adding that the institutes were taking correctional measures to “de-stress students”.

In case of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), out of 99 students who dropped out, 14 were from SC, 21 from ST and 27 from OBC category, MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"The drop out in Undergraduate programmes is attributed to withdrawal due to wrong choices filled, poor academic performance, personal and medical reasons," he added.

Apart from undertaking de-stressing extracurricular activities, other corrective measures including the appointment of advisors to monitor the academic progress of students, provision for additional classes for the weaker students, along with the additional assistance of counselling on personal and family issues are being undertaken by the institutes, the minister said.