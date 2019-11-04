Over 25 Injured as Volvo Bus Hits Truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Firozabad (UP): At least 25 people were injured on Monday morning when a Volvo bus hit a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

The accident took place when the bus, which was going from Agra to Lucknow, rammed the truck from behind in Matsaina area, they said.

At least 25 people were injured, including three seriously, and they were rushed to the hospital, the police added.

