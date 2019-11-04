English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 25 Injured as Volvo Bus Hits Truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP
The accident took place when the bus, which was going from Agra to Lucknow, rammed the truck from behind in Matsaina area, police said.
Representative image.
Firozabad (UP): At least 25 people were injured on Monday morning when a Volvo bus hit a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.
The accident took place when the bus, which was going from Agra to Lucknow, rammed the truck from behind in Matsaina area, they said.
At least 25 people were injured, including three seriously, and they were rushed to the hospital, the police added.
