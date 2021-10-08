Over 25 kg of Heroin Worth Rs 125 Cr Seized from Container in Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port

More than 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crore in international market seized from a container in Navi Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva Port (Jawaharlal Nehru Port) during a raid by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Mumbai Zonal Unit. A businessman, Jayesh Sanghvi, has been arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, the 62-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly smuggling in 25kg of heroin in a groundnut oil consignment from Iran.

DRI officials detained a container that had arrived from Iran at Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and carried out a search on October 4.

Last month, two women were arrested at the Mumbai airport with nearly 5 kg of heroin by the Customs officials. The estimated value of the seized drug is around Rs 25 crore. The customs officials stopped a mother-daughter duo, who landed from Johannesburg, South Africa, and found the heroin concealed in the side pockets of their trolley bags. This discovery of 4.95 kg heroin is said to be one of the biggest seizures of drugs at the airport from individuals.

The officials said this is one of the biggest seizures at the airport as passengers typically do not carry more than two kilograms at a time. The two accused were presented before a court after their arrest and the court sent them to judicial custody till October 5.

Again, in September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized two shipping containers at the Mundra Port that had arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 20,000 crore narcotics.

Declared at the Customs desk as talcum powder, the DRI took a sample of the product and had the powder analysed. It confirmed the presence of heroin, expected to be worth at least Rs 20,000 crore if not more on the international market.

