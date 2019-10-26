Over 250 Vehicles with Casteist, ‘Aggressive’ Remarks on Number Plates Penalised in Noida
As many as 133 vehicles were fined for carrying casteist remarks, while 91 challans were issued for having aggressive remarks as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean'.
Representative image.
Noida: More than 250 vehicles, including two wheelers, having casteist or "aggressive" remarks or tampered number plates were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.
The action was taken across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime, the officials said.
"As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. Another 91 challans, 78 in urban areas and 13 in rural areas, were issued against those having aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Also, 56 challans were slapped against owners of vehicles which were found having tampered number plates," a police spokesperson said.
The police also carried out inspections at major jewellery shops, fuel stations and markets from 11 am till 11 pm as it stepped up security checks and patrolling in view of Diwali festivities.
"The practice of writing casteist words or aggressive remarks on number plates needs to be discouraged. Such writings create a feeling of insecurity among people and becomes a nuisance. Hence, we have taken action against them," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.
He said similar action would continue in the coming days and appealed to people to abide by the law and follow traffic rules for hassle-free movement.
