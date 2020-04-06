Over 25,000 Tablighi Attendees Quarantined, 1,445 COVID-19 Positive Cases From Congregation: Govt

New Delhi: Out of the 4,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 1,445 have been epidemiologically linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, while 693 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said total number of confirmed cases in India are 4,067, including 66 foreign nationals. Out of these, 292 have recovered and 109 have died, with 30 deaths reported on Sunday.

A Ministry of Home Affairs official said 25,500 local members of the Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts have been quarantined. "Five villages in Haryana where foreign nationals, who were connected with Tablighi Jamaat, lived, have been sealed and quarantined," added the home ministry official.

According to Agarwal, 47 per cent cases of positive cases are in people below the age of 40 years, 34 per cent cases in the age group of 40 to 60 years; and 19 per cent cases in above 60 years of age, while people above 60 years account for 63 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths.

He also added 86 per cent young people with co-morbid conditions are also susceptible or at high-risk from the coronavirus infection.

Out of total positive cases, men comprise 76 per cent and women 24 per cent, while males account for 73 per cent of totaldeaths and female the rest 27 per cent).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube