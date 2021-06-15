Over 26 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 26 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said 13,13,438 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 54,375 vaccine doses were given as second dose in the 18-44 age group on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 4,49,87,004 persons in the same age-group across states and UTs have received their first dose and 8,95,517 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,17,40,273, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The number includes 1,00,78,623 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 6999669 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,69,05,708 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 89,06,072 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 4,49,87,004 and 8,95,517 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group have received the first and second dose respectively. Besides, 7,72,40,865 and 12193878 beneficiaries in the 45 to 60 age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 6,32,64,880 and 20268,057 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

As on the 151st day of the vaccination drive (15th June, 2021), a total of 25,68,858 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 21,98,144 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,70,714 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here