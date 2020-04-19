Take the pledge to vote

Over 270 Cases Registered, 3,370 People Detained by Delhi Police for Violating Lockdown on Sunday

According to data shared by the police, 277 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till 5 pm.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Over 270 Cases Registered, 3,370 People Detained by Delhi Police for Violating Lockdown on Sunday
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi

New Delhi: Over 270 cases were lodged and 3,370 people detained in Delhi on Sunday for violating government orders during the lockdown, police said.

According to data shared by the police, 277 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till 5 pm.

As many as 3,370 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 300 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

A total of 290 movement passes were issued during the day and 155 cases registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, the police said. Since March 24, a total of 98,056 people have been detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

