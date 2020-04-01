Over 3,000 Shelter Homes with Screening Facilities Set Up for Migrant Workers in UP: Chief Secy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up over 3,000 shelter homes, along with medical screening facilities, across the state, as part of a slew of measures taken to accommodate the migrant workers keeping COVID-19 in view.

The UP administration has been cautiously fighting the COVID-19 battle since day one under the supervision of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

On the issue of migrants moving into the state from outside, Tiwari said, “Lakhs of people have come to UP from other states in the last few days and we have made the required arrangements for their health check up. All the heads of villages where migrants have come to have been contacted through the CM Helpline and each of them is being monitored and sent to self-quarantine. Many migrants are being kept in several shelter homes and their medical screening is being done. Arrangements for their food and social distancing have been made.”

Tiwari added that the workers who are from UP but stranded in other states are being taken care of through constant coordination between the states. “Several teams have been constituted that are being led by 11 senior officers, who are working with different states to ensure all facilities to these people. Around 32 nodal officers, including administrative and police officers, are continuously in touch with the people stuck in other states via various helpline numbers.”

“To date, more than 30,000 people have contacted these nodal officers, we are telling them to stay wherever they are in order to combat the COVID-19 spread. Many people wanted to come back to the state but we have been telling them that this is not feasible at the moment. Our CM is also in constant touch with the CMs of other states,” he said.

Regarding the crisis in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, the Chief Secretary said, “No such congregation is being allowed in UP and the lockdown is being observed strictly. All those coming from outside are being monitored and screened, those who will be doubtful for COVID-19 will be immediately sent to isolation.”

Meanwhile, a Noida firm, Cease Fire Company, where more than 20 people were found infected, has been sealed.

“The Company which had shown negligence has been sealed and proper action is being taken against them. All of their contacts are being traced and those who are responsible for such negligence will also be facing legal action,” said Tiwari.

Appealing to the residents of Uttar Pradesh to stay indoors and practice social distancing, Tiwari said, “The next two or three weeks are very crucial for us, people have been supporting the lockdown and I hope they will continue to support it. If we follow the protocols and guidelines of the lockdown, I am sure we will definitely defeat the coronavirus pandemic.”

