Over 3.14 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Available with States, UTs and Pvt Hospitals: Govt

New Delhi: More than 3.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Monday. So far, 49,64,98,050 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs through all sources and 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

As many as 3,14,34,654 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, the ministry said.

