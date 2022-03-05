CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 3 Crore People in 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated, Says Health Minister

Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level, Mandaviya tweeted. (File pic/News18)

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level. “What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

first published:March 05, 2022, 15:39 IST