Over 3 Lakh Complaints Received on Anti-corruption Helpline, Says Punjab Govt

Punjab ruling AAP on Saturday said more than three lakh complaints have been received so far on the state’s anti-corruption helpline, adding that the government will take a ”strict action” against those who indulge in corruption.

Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the ’anti-corruption action line,’ it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, shared the information from its Twitter handle. Our dream — corruption-free Punjab, it said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in March had launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices. Complaints against corruption are examined by the Punjab Vigilance bureau.

