Over 3 Lakh Complaints Received on Anti-corruption Helpline, Says Punjab Govt
1-MIN READ

Over 3 Lakh Complaints Received on Anti-corruption Helpline, Says Punjab Govt

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2022, 15:13 IST

Chandigarh, India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the Assembly session, in Chandigarh, on June 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the Assembly session, in Chandigarh, on June 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab government launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices

Punjab ruling AAP on Saturday said more than three lakh complaints have been received so far on the state’s anti-corruption helpline, adding that the government will take a ”strict action” against those who indulge in corruption.

Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the ’anti-corruption action line,’ it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, shared the information from its Twitter handle. Our dream — corruption-free Punjab, it said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in March had launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices. Complaints against corruption are examined by the Punjab Vigilance bureau.

July 23, 2022, 15:13 IST
last updated:July 23, 2022, 15:13 IST