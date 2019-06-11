Take the pledge to vote

Over 3 Lakh Students Register on Delhi University's Website for Admissions since May 30

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14 with the first cut-off list likely to be released on June 20.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
File photo of Delhi University.
New Delhi: Over three lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's website for admissions in undergraduate courses till Tuesday, the varsity said.

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

Till now, 3,00,410 students have registered and 1,89,637 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 1,16,112 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 37,079 from other backward classes, 26,285 from scheduled castes, 5,332 from scheduled tribes and 4,829 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for the category.​
