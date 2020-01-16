Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 30 Arrested for Anti-CAA Violence Charged for Provoking Children to Throw Stones

Meanwhile, 35 of the 46 people from whom the government had sought replies for their alleged involvement in arson and loss of public property during the protests have denied their participation in the incidents.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 30 Arrested for Anti-CAA Violence Charged for Provoking Children to Throw Stones
File image of police personnel baton charging protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Varanasi, Friday, December 20, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Muzaffarnagar The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests here against the amended law.

According to an official, an additional charge under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been imposed on 33 people who were arrested earlier for allegedly indulging in violence during the clashes that broke out here on December 20 last year during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law.

The section was added after receiving permission from Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav.

The accused were found to have provoked minors to throw stones during the clashes with police, the official claimed, adding that all the 33 accused were earlier charged under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, 35 of the 46 people from whom the government had sought replies for their alleged involvement in arson and loss of public property during the protests have denied their participation in the incidents.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, notices were issued to 46 people in connection with damage to property on the basis of cases registered against them. While 19 people were sent notices for recovery of fines by the Kotwali police station, the Civil Lines police station sent such notices to 27 people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram