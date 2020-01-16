Over 30 Arrested for Anti-CAA Violence Charged for Provoking Children to Throw Stones
Meanwhile, 35 of the 46 people from whom the government had sought replies for their alleged involvement in arson and loss of public property during the protests have denied their participation in the incidents.
File image of police personnel baton charging protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Varanasi, Friday, December 20, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Muzaffarnagar The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests here against the amended law.
According to an official, an additional charge under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been imposed on 33 people who were arrested earlier for allegedly indulging in violence during the clashes that broke out here on December 20 last year during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law.
The section was added after receiving permission from Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav.
The accused were found to have provoked minors to throw stones during the clashes with police, the official claimed, adding that all the 33 accused were earlier charged under various sections of the IPC.
According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, notices were issued to 46 people in connection with damage to property on the basis of cases registered against them. While 19 people were sent notices for recovery of fines by the Kotwali police station, the Civil Lines police station sent such notices to 27 people.
