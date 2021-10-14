CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 30 Countries Agree on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates with India: Sources

Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India. (Image for representation: Gagan NAYAR/AFP)

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, among others.

Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources said on Thursday. The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, they said.

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the sources said.

first published:October 14, 2021, 21:42 IST