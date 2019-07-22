Over 30 Lakh Affected in Assam Floods, Death Toll Climbs to 66

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with the toll touching 66 on Monday following the death of two more persons, as 30.55 lakh people is 18 of the state's 33 districts were affected by the deluge.

The calamity has also claimed the lives of 187 animals, including 16 rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park. However, in another rhino habitat — the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary — not a single animal has died in the flood.

The two fresh deaths were reported from Dhubri and Dhemaji districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its evening bulletin.

Altogether 96,890 displaced persons are sheltered in 757 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations, it said.

A total of 2,283 villages and 1.14 lakh hectare agricultural field are still inundated in the flood-hit districts.

In the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, the animal death toll due to drowning include 15 rhinos, 103 hog deer, one elephant, six swamp deer, 12 sambhar, two water buffaloes, 13 wild boars, three porcupines, a Forest and Environment department release said on Monday.

Another rhino and 10 hog deer also perished due to other reasons, the release said adding 64 animals, including two rhinos, were rescued.

State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the personnel and volunteers at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have done an impressive job by keeping the number of animal death toll at zero this time.

"Their hard work and dedication should be inspiration for the whole society," Suklabaidya said after visiting Pabitoral in Morigaon district and chairing a review meeting.

Meanwhile, the mighty Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Dhubri district, Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon district, the ASDMA said.