Over 300 Admitted to Hospital After Consuming Wedding Feast in Manipur Village
Image for representation. (Photo: manipur.gov.in)
Imphal: Over 300 people in a village in Imphal East district were hospitalised after consuming a wedding feast on Friday evening. They were rushed to the district hospital at Khangabok in Thoubal district.
Since there are not enough beds in the district hospital, most of them are lying in the hospital corridor, sources said.
All available doctors and paramedics are attending to the patients, sources said, adding the condition of some persons is serious.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
