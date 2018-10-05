GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Over 300 Admitted to Hospital After Consuming Wedding Feast in Manipur Village

Hospital sources said that the patients from Waithou Chiru village complained of pain in the head, loose motions and general weakness. Police said samples of the feast have been sent for forensic analysis.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2018, 9:27 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: manipur.gov.in)
Imphal: Over 300 people in a village in Imphal East district were hospitalised after consuming a wedding feast on Friday evening. They were rushed to the district hospital at Khangabok in Thoubal district.

Hospital sources said that the patients from Waithou Chiru village complained of pain in the head, loose motions and general weakness.

Since there are not enough beds in the district hospital, most of them are lying in the hospital corridor, sources said.

All available doctors and paramedics are attending to the patients, sources said, adding the condition of some persons is serious.

Police said samples of the feast have been sent for forensic analysis.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
