English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 300 Illegal Ganesh Chathurthi Pandals in Mumbai; HC Seeks Action Report
In Mumbai alone, over 300 illegal pandals have come up ahead of the 10-day festival which starts Thursday, the government said.
An artist prepares an idols of Hindu god Ganesha at a studio in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday to detail the steps taken against unauthorised pandals across the state ahead of the Ganesh festival.
In Mumbai alone, over 300 illegal pandals have come up ahead of the 10-day festival which starts Thursday, the government said.
A bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sonak directed the authorities to inform the court of the action taken by Friday.
The directions came after the court was informed by the government that recent inspection by various municipal corporations across Maharashtra revealed that several pandals have been constructed in violation of civic rules and noise pollution norms.
In Mumbai and suburbs alone, over 300 such illegal pandals were found, said government lawyer Abhinandan Vagyani.
There were 132 illegal pandals within the island city limits and another 217 in the suburbs, he said.
"This is in clear breach of our orders. Tell us how these illegal pandals came to be erected despite previous orders of this court," the bench said.
The judges directed the government to find out whether these violations were knowingly ignored by the BMC or regularised.
The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking strict implementation of noise pollution rules in the state and action against illegal pandals.
In Mumbai alone, over 300 illegal pandals have come up ahead of the 10-day festival which starts Thursday, the government said.
A bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sonak directed the authorities to inform the court of the action taken by Friday.
The directions came after the court was informed by the government that recent inspection by various municipal corporations across Maharashtra revealed that several pandals have been constructed in violation of civic rules and noise pollution norms.
In Mumbai and suburbs alone, over 300 such illegal pandals were found, said government lawyer Abhinandan Vagyani.
There were 132 illegal pandals within the island city limits and another 217 in the suburbs, he said.
"This is in clear breach of our orders. Tell us how these illegal pandals came to be erected despite previous orders of this court," the bench said.
The judges directed the government to find out whether these violations were knowingly ignored by the BMC or regularised.
The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking strict implementation of noise pollution rules in the state and action against illegal pandals.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Seaming Pitches & Dukes Balls - Shane Warne's Formula to Make Test Cricket More Exciting
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...