More Than 300 Indians Deported from Mexico Land in Delhi, US Says Message to Smugglers

New Delhi: Over 300 Indians, including a woman, who were deported by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country to sneak into the United States, landed here early on Friday morning.

"We landed around 5 am in the morning and the formalities took several hours before we could exit the airport around 1 pm," Jashanpreet Singh, one of the deportees, said.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) called it an unprecedented transatlantic deportation. "It is unprecedented in INM's history - in either form or the number of people - for a transatlantic air transport like the one carried out on this day," INM said in a statement.

El @INAMI_mx informa del arribo a Nueva Delhi, India, de 311 personas originarias de ese país, que tenían condición de estancia irregular en #México, el retorno se llevó a cabo en acuerdo con la Embajada de India, cumpliendo con normas y procedimientos migratorios vigentes. pic.twitter.com/V0qfPcTbxl — INM (@INAMI_mx) October 18, 2019

The 310 men and one woman that INM said were in Mexico illegally were sent on a chartered flight, accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico's National Guard.

The people were presented to the immigration authority in the states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump in June threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports if the country did not put a check on people entering America through Mexico's borders. Mexico had agreed to boost security on the border and expand its policy of taking back migrants.

The United States was the first to react. The unprecedented repatriation of the Indian nationals is a “strong message to human smugglers”, Mark Morgan, the acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a tweet.

