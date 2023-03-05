CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Over 300 New Infections in 24 Hours, Active Cases Rise to 2,791
Over 300 New Infections in 24 Hours, Active Cases Rise to 2,791

PTI

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 11:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent (File Photo: PTI)

Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent (File Photo: PTI)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

India logged 324 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,791, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,775, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,254, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 05, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated:March 05, 2023, 11:28 IST
