Over 300 People Booked for Violence in Aligarh During Anti-CAA Protest

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked around 300 unidentified and 40 named people for violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) protest in Aligarh on Sunday.

These cases have been registered at the Delhi Gate, City Kotwali and Civil Lines police stations. In order to avoid rumour-mongering and untoward incidents, the internet service was snapped in the city on Sunday.

Protestors who allegedly pelted stones on police vehicles were detained by the police. “The entire violence started over a rumour, which was controlled by the police later on. Trouble makers have been identified and strict action will be taken against them,” said Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh, however, claimed the incident took place after provocation by some women students of the Aligarh Muslim University.

“Some female students of the AMU are suspected to be behind this incident and efforts are on to identify the culprits. Notice for the damages will be sent to the people responsible for it. The situation, however, is under control,” he added.

Following incidents of arson and stone-pelting late on Sunday afternoon, clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in the old city area.

In an attempt to control the situation and eventually to disperse the swelling crowd, police also fired tear gas shells. Several protesters were accused of vandalising property and throwing stones at security personnel in the upper Kot area of the Kotwali police station, said police sources.

There were reports of injuries but the exact number of those injured in clashes is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The clashes broke out shortly after a Bhim Army-led march by hundreds of anti-CAA protesters heading to the district collectorate was stopped by police and Rapid Action Force.

The protesters who were headed towards the Eidgah area in the city joined another group of anti-CAA women protesters who had been holding an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks.

