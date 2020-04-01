Over 300 People from Kerala Participated in Nizamuddin Markaz Gathering, Says Police

New Delhi: About 330 people from Kerala had participated in the contentious Markaz Nizamuddin mosque gathering in New Delhi and only 110 of them have returned back to the state, according to reports.

State Police officials investigating the case told News18 that 80 people had participated in the first Tabligh-e-Jamaat meeting on March 7-10. “These people had returned to Kerala after the gathering and we have identified them,” official sources.

Authorities also said that they were put under mandatory 14-day quarantine period after their return and none among them tested positive.

The remaining 150 people from the state have reportedly travelled from the Delhi mosque to other states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

Kerala police said the second meeting that took place in the same Nizamuddin mosque took place from March 18-22 and about 100 people from the state had participated.

“Only 30 people have returned back to Delhi after the second meeting ended. We believe the rest are in Delhi and other parts of the country due to the lockdown,” officials said adding that the state has not yet reported any new coronavirus case due to the incident.

The religious gathering in Delhi's Naizammudin region emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in the country after a large number of participants tested positive for the illness in other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar.

