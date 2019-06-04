Over 300 People Placed Under Observation as Nipah Virus Scare Returns to Kerala

New Delhi: After the Kerala government confirmed that a 23-year-old student had tested positive for Nipah virus in Kochi, as many as 311 people have been put under observation across the state.

While most of them have been confined to their homes, four others, who had fever, have been shifted to isolation wards. One of them is reportedly his classmate, while three others had attended to the 23-year-old victim.

The fresh outbreak comes year after the deadly virus claimed 17 lives in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government said that it is in touch with the Union Health ministry.

"We are in constant contact with the Union ministry for health. A team of experts have arrived in Kochi. Their guidelines will also be used to tackle the virus outbreak," Kerala chief minister said in a Facebook post.

"The news of confirmation should not be a reason for panic. Our health network is ready to rise up to the challenge," he added.

Urging everyone to follow the instructions of the health department, the chief minister warned that stringent action would be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Bats are natural hosts of Nipah virus, which can transmit from them to other animals and humans. Human-to-human transmission is possible through close contact.